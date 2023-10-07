College Station remains undefeated in district play with victory over Cedar Park

College Station struck early and efficiently. After four successful downs on their first possession, the Cougars find themselves in Timberwolf territory. They finish the perfect drive with a goal line rushing touchdown from from Aydan Martinez-Brown, giving College Station an early 7-0 lead.

The Cougars score on their next possession with a double pass play. Arrington Maiden on the snap quickly dumps it off to Cade Corcoran who then airs it out deep to a wide open Xavier Vela. He trots his way into the end zone, widening the Cougar lead to 14-0.

Later in the first, Cedar Park forces their way into the red zone. They cap off their drive with a goal line touchdown pass from Ayden Arp to Blake Suber. The Timberwolves get on the board, but still trail 7-14.

College Station respond immediately on their next possession with a long pass from Maiden to Brown, who takes it 23 yards to the house.

College Station will head back up 183 next week as they take on Glenn High School.

CEDAR PARK, Texas

