College Station remains undefeated in district play with victory over Cedar Park

The College Station Cougars pick up the win on the road with a big win over the Cedar Park Timberwolves, 56-28.
2023 Friday Football Fever
By Frank Greene
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station struck early and efficiently. After four successful downs on their first possession, the Cougars find themselves in Timberwolf territory. They finish the perfect drive with a goal line rushing touchdown from from Aydan Martinez-Brown, giving College Station an early 7-0 lead.

The Cougars score on their next possession with a double pass play. Arrington Maiden on the snap quickly dumps it off to Cade Corcoran who then airs it out deep to a wide open Xavier Vela. He trots his way into the end zone, widening the Cougar lead to 14-0.

Later in the first, Cedar Park forces their way into the red zone. They cap off their drive with a goal line touchdown pass from Ayden Arp to Blake Suber. The Timberwolves get on the board, but still trail 7-14.

College Station respond immediately on their next possession with a long pass from Maiden to Brown, who takes it 23 yards to the house.

College Station will head back up 183 next week as they take on Glenn High School.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.
120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Somerville wins 2023 Baker Highway Bowl with 20-14 overtime win
Normangee lost against Corrigan-Camden at home.
2023 Friday Football Fever
HUNTSVILLE VS RUDDER
2023 Friday Football Fever
WEST HARDIN VS CENTERVILLE
2023 Friday Football Fever
SOMERVILLE VS SNOOK