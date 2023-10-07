Dixon’s four touchdowns push Brenham past Montgomery

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Jakoby Dixon ran for four scores as the Brenham Cubs powered past Montgomery Friday night at Cub Stadium, 40-14.

Dixon opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 34-yard touchdown run. He added to his touchdown total with touchdown runs of 39 and 61 yards in the second quarter.

Brenham (3-3, 1-1 district) travels to Lamar Consolidated next Friday, Montgomery (0-7, 0-3) hosts Richmond Randle.

