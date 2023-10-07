Football fans from across the country descend on Aggieland for big game against Alabama

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - One of the biggest games of the year for Aggie fans is here this weekend and the town is busy.

Alabama and A&M fans from all over the country descended on Aggieland to watch the big game Saturday at Kyle Field.

KBTX spoke with a group of Crimson Tide fans who drove from Alabama, 12 hours, just to be in College Station for the game.

“We’re big tailgaters and I’ve always heard about the stadium rocking. I’m pretty interested in seeing that,” Alabama fans, Bradley and Brian Riddle, said. “The stadium’s beautiful, this is very nice, very nice. And this is always been on one of my bucket lists to come and see so we’re here and glad we made it.”

They aren’t the only ones that had to travel to get to town. Debbie Day is from Florida and is in town to visit her Grandson who attends Texas A&M. While she says she’s a new fan, this weekend was a great excuse to see College Station for the very first time.

“I’m just enjoying being on a college campus. I went to Florida State and this is an entirely different campus. I love college anything and anything to do with sports, and it’s quite impressive,” Day said. “We saw people driving in, they looked like they were bringing everything they owned. So it’s exciting, I’m just thrilled to be here.”

While fans of both teams are in town, there are also fans of just football ready to catch the excitement. KBTX met a group of men who meet up at one college football game every year. While none are Aggies, they said they’ve been doing it for the last 15 years and come from Arizona, California and New Mexico. This year, they chose the A&M versus Alabama for the game of the year.

