Free Music Friday: Cody Joe Hodges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cody Joe Hodges is an Aggie, a Veteran, and a country singer who was raised in the honky-tonks of Central and East-Central Texas. He now resides in Nashville, Tennessee when not on the road traveling the nation, but he hasn’t forgotten his roots.

“It started right back in the Brazos bottom, my mom had a guitar next to the piano and I just figured my way out,” said Hodges.

Hodges is playing tonight at Smitty K’s in College Station before Orion Burroughs opens at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 at the door.

You’ll hear a hint of Brazos-bottom dirt in the voice that sets the tone for Cody Joe Hodges’ sound.

