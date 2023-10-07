Hearne falls to Flatonia 21-19

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles lost to Flatonia 21-19 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Eagles fall to 0-2 in District 13-2A Division I. It was a “home” district matchup for the Eagles since Hearne’s Wood Field is under renovation this season.

The Eagles make it a two-point game in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from T.J. Webster to Dereion Mitchell. But the Eagles failed on the potential game-tying two-point conversion.

Hearne struck first in the first quarter on a touchdown run from Jummond Burrell. Flatonia led 14-7 at halftime, but the Eagles made it a one-point game on a Webster to Justavain Benford touchdown pass. They missed the potential game-tying extra point.

Turnovers plagued the Eagles as they had six in the first half alone.

Hearne will be on the road at Weimar next week.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.
120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

It’s been a long time coming but the Huntsville Hornets won their new stadium opener 17-3 in...
Huntsville opens new stadium with 17-3 win
Dixon’s four touchdowns push Brenham past Montgomery
Brazos Christian Eagles
Brazos Christian Eagles soar past the Rice Bulldogs under the Friday night lights
Calvert Trojans defeat King’s Academy 67-36