Hearne falls to Flatonia 21-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles lost to Flatonia 21-19 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Eagles fall to 0-2 in District 13-2A Division I. It was a “home” district matchup for the Eagles since Hearne’s Wood Field is under renovation this season.

The Eagles make it a two-point game in the fourth quarter on a touchdown pass from T.J. Webster to Dereion Mitchell. But the Eagles failed on the potential game-tying two-point conversion.

Hearne struck first in the first quarter on a touchdown run from Jummond Burrell. Flatonia led 14-7 at halftime, but the Eagles made it a one-point game on a Webster to Justavain Benford touchdown pass. They missed the potential game-tying extra point.

Turnovers plagued the Eagles as they had six in the first half alone.

Hearne will be on the road at Weimar next week.

