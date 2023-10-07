Huntsville opens new stadium with 17-3 win

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a long time coming but the Huntsville Hornets won their new stadium opener 17-3 in Huntsville Friday night over Rudder.

It was a defensive battle early on with the Hornets leading 7-3 at the break, but they’d tack on 10 more second half points to secure the victory.

The stadium was expected to be opened at the beginning of the season, but was pushed back.

Huntsville is entering a bye week and Rudder hosts Lake Creek.

