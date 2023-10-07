Milano Eagles strike down the Bartlett Bulldogs

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - Milano began its district schedule strong, Friday night as they took on the Bartlett Bulldogs at Pruitt Field.

Bartlett started the game off early in the first quarter. Ryder Castro launched one down the field to Tristian Evans who caught it midair and then fell into the endzone. It put the Bulldogs up 6-0.

Milano answered, Andres Ruelas got the handoff and then pushed through the Bulldog’s defense bringing it in for a touchdown. Eagles up 7-6 after the PAT.

The Eagles weren’t finished, going into the second Ruelas with the ball again ran straight past the Bulldog’s defense and kept going until the defense caught his ankle and he rolled into the endzone for a 65-yard touchdown. Eagles up 14 to 6 after the PAT.

Next Friday the Eagles will be on the road to take on the Iola Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.