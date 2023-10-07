Normangee lost against Corrigan-Camden at home.
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers loses their sixth game tonight against the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs at Panther Stadium.
The Bulldogs had a pair of touchdown passes along with an interception to stack up points in the first quarter with 19-0. The Panthers attempt to gain upon their opponents with a couple of carries in the second quarter. Scoreboard displayed 25-14 in the first half.
The Bulldogs conquered the victory tonight with 38-14.
The Panthers will be seeking their first win of the season against the West Hardin Oilers at Oiler Stadium next Friday at 7:30pm.
