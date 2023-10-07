Normangee lost against Corrigan-Camden at home.

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Tea Jefferson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers loses their sixth game tonight against the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs at Panther Stadium.

The Bulldogs had a pair of touchdown passes along with an interception to stack up points in the first quarter with 19-0. The Panthers attempt to gain upon their opponents with a couple of carries in the second quarter. Scoreboard displayed 25-14 in the first half.

The Bulldogs conquered the victory tonight with 38-14.

The Panthers will be seeking their first win of the season against the West Hardin Oilers at Oiler Stadium next Friday at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.
120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Milano Eagles strike down the Bartlett Bulldogs
Somerville claims 2023 Baker Highway Bowl with 20-14 overtime win
College Station remains undefeated in district play with victory over Cedar Park
Rockdale Defends Against Troy 29 - 21