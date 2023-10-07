Rep. Kyle Kacal speaks about upcoming special session

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas legislators are returning to the capitol on October 9 for a third special session.

Governor Abbott called the special session Thursday afternoon.

Items on the agenda include legislation to provide education savings accounts for all Texas schoolchildren, border security legislation, public safety legislation and legislation to end COVID restrictions.

Texas Representative Kyle Kacal joined News 3 at 6 to discuss the upcoming special session.

“It’s football season. What are we doing going to Austin?” Kacal joked ahead of the Aggies’ big game against Alabama. “This Aggie is not ready to go back to Austin quite yet. But you know when I signed up to be a state Rep, one of the things I promised to do was provide the best public education possible. So why are we talking about school choice? Let’s make sure that we educate the children of Texas because that is the legislature’s job.”

Kacal said it would be difficult for the legislature to come together to pass a school choice bill.

“We’re going to go there needing to work together on a bill that’s going to need a lot of compromise and a lot of bells and whistles to make sure we don’t defund or destroy our public education system in rural Texas,” Kacal said.

The state representative says he’s heard from a number of constituents about how this would affect public schools.

“It’s all about the budget. Public Schools need to have a budget that they can stick to I mean it is very difficult to hire teachers pay them what they’re worth and educate our children and when they don’t know what that budget is based on how many kids will be in those seats every month. It’s very difficult,” Kacal said.

The state representative also offered his prediction for the game against the Crimson Tide, “You’ve got the 12th man behind you Alabama is coming a little dinged up. I like our chances and Max is hitting on all cylinders. Let’s Roll... Aggies by 10.”

