Rockdale Defends Against Troy 29 - 21

Rockdale, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tough first half for the Rockdale Tigers with only managing a 3 point kick by Adain Dalton. Trojans dealt some heavy blows recovering some fumbles and capitalizing on them to gain a 11 point lead in the second quarter. Tigers did not give up though and came back to the second half and got some results. Tigers walked away tonight defending against the Troy Trojans 29 - 21.

Rockdale Tigers have an away game friday the 13th versus Lorena Leopards. This will be a conference game and kick off is set for 7:30p.

