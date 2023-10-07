Rockdale Defends Against Troy 29 - 21

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rockdale, Texas (KBTX) - It was a tough first half for the Rockdale Tigers with only managing a 3 point kick by Adain Dalton. Trojans dealt some heavy blows recovering some fumbles and capitalizing on them to gain a 11 point lead in the second quarter. Tigers did not give up though and came back to the second half and got some results. Tigers walked away tonight defending against the Troy Trojans 29 - 21.

Rockdale Tigers have an away game friday the 13th versus Lorena Leopards. This will be a conference game and kick off is set for 7:30p.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Curtis Ramsdale was taken into custody Thursday by the Robertson County Sheriff's Office and...
Suspect in custody, DPS finds firearms, explosives at Hearne residence
The Sam Houston statue in Huntsville may be 77 feet tall, but this cross will surpass it.
120-foot cross will be the tallest statue piece in Huntsville
A line of strong storms brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
A messy morning brought healthy rain to the Brazos Valley
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year

Latest News

Milano Eagles strike down the Bartlett Bulldogs
Somerville wins 2023 Baker Highway Bowl with 20-14 overtime win
Normangee lost against Corrigan-Camden at home.
College Station remains undefeated in district play with victory over Cedar Park