Somerville claims 2023 Baker Highway Bowl with 20-14 overtime win

2023 Friday Football Fever
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas won the 2023 Baker Highway Bowl following a 20-14 win on Snook Friday night at Bluejay Stadium.

Somerville built a 14-0 first half lead and then had to score in overtime to retain the Baker Highway Bowl Trophy.

Snook will return home next week to host Burton, while Somerville will host Runge at Yegua Stadium. Kickoff for both games will be at 7:00 P.M.

