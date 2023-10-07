Texas A&M education department has big plans for students with $3 Million grant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The School of Education and Human Development at Texas A&M University will begin a five-year pilot program to empower students wanting to major in education or human resource development in January 2024.

The School of Education and Human Development (SEHD) wants to inspire and support education and human resources students with the help of a $3 million grant awarded to aid in student development. The U.S Department of Education awarded the university with the grant after the school’s achievement of a Hispanic Serving Institution title in 2022. The department hopes to not only benefit the students, but also help in solving the demand for teachers in Texas.

“There are over 6,000 vacancies in the state of Texas right now,” said Michael A. de Miranda, Dean of the School of Education and Human Development. “Professionally trained Aggie teachers are in high demand and we’re going to work with them through our community college partners to ensure that we have a prepared, competent and confident professional educator in every classroom in the state of Texas.”

The program aims to cultivate partnerships for student success campus-wide and state-wide. They plan to reach outward programs such as prospective student centers that partner with community colleges across Texas.

“This infrastructure project is founded on the principle of partnerships,” said de Miranda. “We have an articulated a clear pathway for students to not only earn a professional degree, experience Texas A&M University, but also, and most importantly, to succeed in their profession.”

The department will use the grant funds in a three-part plan geared toward the success of students. The plan includes recruitment and retention, mentoring and advising, and professional support past graduation.

“The third part is not to abandon them at the end but to be able to provide virtual professional development and professional learning,” said de Miranda. “In the profession of professional teacher educators, when they go into the field, they will be supported.”

The pilot program will begin in January 2024 and will continue through 2028 to create a success-driven and supportive pathway for future educators in Texas.

“It’s an exciting time for Texas A&M University, it’s an exciting time to be recognized as a Hispanic Serving Institution,” said de Miranda. “But more importantly, it’s an exciting time for all of us to work together to focus on student success.”

