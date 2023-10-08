Aggies Sweep Mississippi State to Conclude Road Trip

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M volleyball team swept Mississippi State for the second time this season to conclude its road trip Sunday at the Newell-Grissom Building (25-19, 25-21, 25-19).

The Aggies (12-4, 4-2 SEC) raced out of the gate to lead 9-5, as Mississippi State (8-8, 1-5 SEC) called its first timeout of the match. The Bulldogs battled back at the midway point, with A&M holding a one-point lead, 16-15. Regaining their rhythm, the Maroon & White closed out the set on a 9-4 run to take the early advantage (25-19).

Once again it was the Aggies who were aggressive at the start of the frame behind Margot Manning at the service line. She logged back-to-back aces, as the Maroon & White led (9-6). Mississippi State kept the set close throughout; however, A&M held its advantage and doubled the lead (25-21), 2-0.

The squads battle back-and-forth in the third, as they were knotted at 13. In similar fashion to the prior two sets, the Maroon & White dominated the remainder of the frame, as they finished on a 12-6 run, ensuring their sweep (3-0).

UP NEXT

The Aggies head to Baton Rouge to face LSU Friday evening with first serve set for 8 p.m.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Jamie Morrison on today’s match…

“I thought we played a clean match. I think the things we’ve been working on all week really showed today, and I’m really pleased to come away from this road trip with two wins.”

Coach Morrison on how the team’s serving helped today…

“We’re about knocking our opponents off the net from the service line. Our ability to consistently do that helps set up our blocking. It all ties in together and that was evident today.”

STAT STANDOUTS

Logan Lednicky – 13 kills – .296 hitting percentage – 6 blocks

Ifenna Cos-Okpalla – 8 blocks – 7 kills – .545 hitting percentage

Margot Manning – 18 assists – 4 aces – 5 digs

Caroline Meuth – 7 kills – .353 hitting percentage – 10 digs

Ital Lopuyo – 8 kills – .538 hitting percentage – 4 blocks

Morgan Perkins – 6 blocks

