Alex Tecza’s pair of long TD runs pushes Navy past North Texas 27-24

Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24
.
.(GRAY)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24 on Saturday.

Tecza had a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and his 21-yarder stretched the Navy lead to 27-17 with 7:07 to play.

Ayo Adeyi broke loose on a 47-yard touchdown run that cut the North Texas deficit to a field goal with 5:23 remaining. The Mean Green got the ball back with just under two minutes left at their own 20 but couldn't pick up a first down.

Tecza, who averages nearly 73 yards per game, finished with 137 yards rushing on 17 carries. Blake Horvath added 88 yards rushing for Navy (2-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), which had 481 yards of offense with 406 on the ground.

Adeyi ran for 125 yards on 14 carries for North Texas (2-3, 0-1). Chandler Rogers had a 75-yard touchdown run and completed 22 of 32 passes for 267 yards, and he also threw for a score.

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Carl Young, 62, pled guilty to two separate charges of driving while intoxicated.
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for DWI
A destination to find rare trading cards and sports memorabilia can be found in south College...
Shop trading cards, sports memorabilia at Southwest Card World
Kalaijha Tomeco Rainier Lewis, right, and Brian Christopher Williams III, left, pleaded guilty...
Former postal worker admits to stealing millions in checks from mail
Rep. Kyle Kacal speaks about upcoming special session
Rep. Kyle Kacal speaks about upcoming special session

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers bring 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Orioles
Tracy throws for 3 TDs, Street runs for 2 more scores; Utah Tech beats SFA 37-31
Texas Tech fell 20-13 in West Virginia. The Red Raiders will host Houston on Saturday, Sept. 30...
Texas Tech beats Baylor 39-14 with 4 TDs by Morton and Brooks’ fourth 100-yard rushing game in row
Jáder Obrian’s goal in the 57th minute helps FC Dallas tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1
Bouanga scores twice to reach MLS-leading 19 goals. LAFC eliminates Austin from playoff contention