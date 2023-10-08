Candidates Build with Habitat for Humanity

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Candidates running for local and state offices spent their Friday morning working on a brand new home for a family need.

August of last year, the Solis Saldivar family had their trailer home demolished by Habitat for Humanity BCS, so that a new one could be built. Around a dozen candidates came out to help paint the exterior of the new home that Habitat for Humanity BCS said is two-thirds of the way down.

“Even a few running for school board who were technically running against each other, but got to work together to help this family get a home,” Charles Coats, director of government relations and advocacy for Habitat for Humanity BCS said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Coats said Habitat for Humanity has been working on a nine-month timeline.

“Our goal is Christmas because it would be great to have this family home for the holidays, but it depends on what happens,” Coats said.

As he looked at the new home Coats said it’s fantastic to see what now stands in the trailer’s place.

“It’s really cool to be able to help a family take something that was dilapidated that was barely livable and make something that was good decent and affordable like you see here,” Coats said.

Coats said it would be great if Habitat could build a new home for everyone in need.

“At the end of the day, I think there are still a lot of families in need that need help from Habitat or another organization and ultimately living in rough conditions that we can help together to make families around the city much better off,” Coats said.

