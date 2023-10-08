Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case

The plaintiff’s recovery required intensive care, including transfusions, dialysis, and respiratory therapy.
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which concluded that the E. coli exposure occurred at a swimming pool during the plaintiff's visit.(Photo by WLBT-TV)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan-based law firm has secured a big victory for a Texas family exposed to E. coli while visiting an out-of-state water park in 2021.

Daniel Stark Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family that resulted in a $2 million verdict.

Lawyers say the Houston family was on vacation at Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Pelahatchie Mississippi when a young member of the family contracted E. coli at the waterpark and suffered several health complications.

This was just one of several infections reported at the same park in 2001.

An E. coli infection can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and sometimes more severe symptoms that can be life-threatening.

“Daniel Stark Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of their client, resulting in a settlement of $2 million in insurance coverage. This amount provided support for the plaintiff’s medical recovery. Daniel Stark’s legal services enabled the plaintiff to recover for her injuries and losses, holding the negligent waterpark accountable for its unsafe cleaning practices,” the law firm shared in a statement to KBTX.

A news release with additional information from the law firm is shared below:

