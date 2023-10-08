Stoiana Claims ITA All-American Championships Singles Title

CARY, N.C - Texas A&M women’s tennis’ Mary Stoiana became the first Aggie to win the ITA All-American Championships singles title taking down Miami’s Alexa Noel in three sets Sunday at the Cary Tennis Center.

No. 2 Stoiana faced the tournament’s No. 3 seed Noel from Miami in Sunday’s final. After going down early, losing the opening set (6-3) Stoiana bounced back. She claimed the second set in the depths of a tiebreaker (7-6(5)) and ensured her historic win with a dominant third set (6-1). She was the first Aggie to reach the singles final and the first to ever secure the title.

On her way to the tournament win, Stoiana also picked up another four ranked wins. She opened with a win over NC State’s No. 110 Sophie Abrams (6-1, 1-6, 6-1), then downed Oklahoma State’s No. 40 Oby Kajuru (4-6, 6-4, 7-5). In the quarterfinals, Stoiana faced conference opponent No. 6 Dasha Vidmanova from Georgia, winning in straight sets (7-6(5), 7-5) to advance to the semifinals. In the penultimate round she faced another SEC opponent in South Carolina’s No. 25 Sarah Hamner, once again taking the match in two sets (7-5, 6-4).

No. 19 Stoiana and Mia Kupres made a deep run in the women’s doubles bracket, downing three ranked pairs on their way to a semifinals appearance. The duo bested South Carolina’s No. 10 Ayana Akli/Hamner in the first round (5-7, 6-3, 10-5), followed by a win over Texas Tech’s No. 15 Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (6-4, 7-6(6)). Stoiana/Kupres then outlasted the 2023 NCAA doubles champions from North Carolina No. 3 Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig in a three-set thriller (4-6, 7-6(3), 10-6) to advance to the semfinals. The Aggie pair fell in the penultimate round to Oklahoma’s Dana Guzman/Alina Shcherbinina (6-4, 6-2), ending their strong run in the tournament.

No. 56 Kupres and No. 29 Nicole Khirin also competed in the singles bracket in Cary, with Kupres claiming a win over North Carolina’s Tanguilig (4-6, 7-6(3), 10-6), then falling to California’s No. 47 Jessica Alsola (6-4, 6-3). Khirin dropped a pair of matches versus Duke’s Shavit Kimchi (6-2, 7-6(5)) and North Carolina’s Theadora Rabman (6-4, 7-6(5))

COACH’S QUOTES

Associate head coach Jordan Szabo on Mary Stoiana’s tournament as a whole…

“This was a great week for Mary. She played nine physical tennis matches this week against some of the best college tennis players in the country. I thought she stayed composed and stood up in the moments, and finished the week off with a great performance in the final.”

PLAYER’S QUOTES

Junior Mary Stoiana on today’s final…

“I’m so happy to be able to get the win today. This week was very challenging both physically and mentally, but it was all worth it. I played Alexa [Noel] last year in our match against Miami so I know she’s a very talented player, I just made sure to focus on my tennis and really flipped the match around after the first set and took it point-by-point.

UP NEXT

The Aggies head north to Waco for the ITA Texas Regional, October 12-16, at the Hurd Tennis Center.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

Monday

(DUKE) Shavit Kimchi Def. (TAMU) No. 29 Nicole Khirin (6-2, 7-6(5))

(TAMU) No. 56 Mia Kupres Def. (UNC) No. 19 Carson Tanguilig (3-6, 6-4, 6-2)

Tuesday

(UNC) Theadora Rabman Def. (TAMU) No. 29 Nicole Khirin (6-4, 7-6(5))

(CALI) Jessica Alsola Def. (TAMU) No. 56 Kupres (6-4, 6-3)

Wednesday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (NCSU) No. 110 Sophie Abrams (6-1, 1-6, 6-1)

Thursday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (OSU) No. 40 Ange Oby Kajuru (4-6, 6-4, 7-5)

Friday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (UGA) No. 6 Dasha Vidmanova (7-6(3), 7-5)

Saturday

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (SCAR) No. 25 Sarah Hamner (7-5, 6-4)

Sunday

(TAMU No. 2 Stoiana Def. (MIAMI) No. 3 Alexa Noel (3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1)

Doubles Results

Wednesday

(TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (SCAR) No. 10 Ayana Akli/Sarah Hamner (5-7, 6-3, 10-5)

Thursday

(TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (TTU) No. 15 Metka Komac/Avelina Sayfetdinova (6-4, 7-6(6))

Friday

(TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres Def. (UNC) No. 3 Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig (4-6, 7-6(3), 10-6)

Saturday

(OU) Dana Guzman/Alina Shcherbinina Def. (TAMU) No. 19 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres (6-4, 6-2)

