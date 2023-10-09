Agencies across the Brazos Valley participate in active shooter training

There have been 539 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive
By Anna Maynard
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Regional Advisory Council (BVRAC) and Threat Suppression, Incorporated held the first day of a three-day active shooter training on Monday.

Agencies from across the Brazos Valley participated. According to Bryan Fire Department public information officer Chris Lamb, EMS services, law enforcement, school administration, and public officials were all in attendance.

The goal of the program is to make their active shooter response plans more seamless across different services.

“We’re able to kind of combine our plans and come into it in a very open and collaborative manner,” BVRAC chair, Billy Rice said.

Rice said that being prepared as a region for an emergency event, such as a mass shooting, will help keep people safe.

“It doesn’t matter what color ambulance shows up. It doesn’t matter what law enforcement agency shows up. We’re all working towards the same goal,” Rice said.

Trainings like this create policy changes for groups in the region while keeping emergency plans synchronized throughout the Brazos Valley, according to Lamb.

“It just opens your mind up and we take those things back to our leadership, and in a lot of cases, our leadership is here actually with us,” he said, “They’re active in the class. They’re taking these points back, and we’re actively always remodeling what we’re going to do to respond.”

The three-day training will end on October 11.

