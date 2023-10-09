Aggies looking to bounce back against Tennessee

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is looking to bounce back after a 26-20 loss at home to 11th-ranked Alabama on Saturday. The Aggies fell to 4-2 overall (2-1 in conference play), but with six games remaining on the schedule, the team is still optimistic about how they can finish the season.

The Aggies got out to a great start on Saturday, leading 17-10 at halftime, but then the Crimson Tide scored 16 unanswered points in the second half to help secure the Alabama victory.

Right now the focus on the team is how will they respond after a close loss. The schedule doesn’t necessarily get much easier as A&M hits the road to take on 19th-ranked Tennessee, and the Aggies haven’t won a true road game in two years (October 16th, 2021 at Missouri).

Head coach Jimbo Fisher said he feels this team has the maturity and is poised to put the Alabama loss behind them and bounce back in Knoxville this week.

”Sometimes the biggest problem is not just having failure, it’s having success,” Fisher explained. “You want to dwell on the big win. You see it all the time teams want to dwell on the big win and then next week they come out and lay an egg. It’s the same thing whether you win or lose. It comes back to maturity. That’s one of the things that I like. We do have good leadership. We have a mature team and an older team, and I think those guys will help in that regard and make sure the young guys understand that,” Fisher added.

”It is a tough loss,” said Texas A&M offensive lineman Layden Robinson. “Especially after you’ve been working hard all week mentally and physically preparing for a great team like that. Two great teams going to battle and you lose a tough one like that, especially in front of your home crowd. With all that energy and momentum, that’s always going to be a tough loss. At the end of the day, we’re at a now what stage. What are we going to do now? We’re not just going to hold our heads down and self-pity. We have another great team. We’re about to go into their home and play them. That’s another great atmosphere to play in,” Robinson added.

Texas A&M will play at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium for just the second time in program history. The first time was in 202 when the Maroon and White left with a 34-13 win.

