Brazos County renames building in honor of former Sheriff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Commissioners Court has renamed the Sheriff’s Office Administration Building in honor of retired Sheriff Christopher Kirk.

The name “Christopher C. Kirk, Sheriff’s Administration Building” is now what greets staff and visitors on the entrance sign of the department.

“My heart for service has always been there and the idea that for 40 years I have served this community. That is what I am proud of and that’s the legacy I leave behind,” said Kirk.

He has served as the Brazos County Sheriff for 24 years. He helped initiate the new building’s design and construction during his time as Sheriff.

“They [Sheriff’s department] embrace the vision and the mission and they’re the ones that built this legacy, not me. I’m so proud of the work that they’ve done and continue to do,” said Kirk.

