Celebrate Fall at Habitat For Humanity’s pumpkin patch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A fun photo opportunity for a good cause is open once again in Bryan.

BCS Habitat For Humanity has opened its pumpkin patch for the eighth year.

Director Of Development Carl Orozco says the pumpkin patch has become bigger this year with even more photo opportunities and pumpkins.

Pumpkins are available to purchase at the location and the price is dependent on the size.

“We’re starting to become known in the community. People will naturally gravitate to it with kids and families and things of that nature,” Orozco said. “It’s also letting them know what we do as part of our mission at Habitat.”

There will also be a trick-or-treat event on Oct. 29 which will be the last opportunity to purchase pumpkins from Habitat For Humanity.

The pumpkin patch is located at 2301 E. 29th St. and is open Sunday-Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

