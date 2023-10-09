College Station Utilities launches outage notification system

(WOWT)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Utilities is implementing a new way to let customers know when their power is out.

They are launching a free text message notification system called TextPower.

It sends customers messages related to power outages and scheduled maintenance.

Customers are automatically enrolled if their cell phone is the primary number on the account. If not, you can enroll by texting “CSU” to (979) 599-7917.

Those unable to receive text messages can still report outages to (855) 528-4278 with their account number. Water and wastewater issues must be reported to the outage number.

