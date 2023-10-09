College Station’s Hotel McCoy hosts Fall Maker’s Market to support small businesses

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Hotel McCoy in College Station welcomed the fall season by hosting its first-ever Fall Maker’s Market on Sunday. This event brought together nearly two dozen small businesses, showcasing their unique products and talents.

The Hotel McCoy, a new addition to the Aggieland area, transformed its beautiful courtyard for this special occasion. Visitors enjoyed the perfect weather while exploring a wide range of local products and creations. Vendor booths featured wood crafts, resin art, art, and pet portraits from young entrepreneurs, homemade jams and jellies, custom jewelry, and more.

The organizers of the event emphasized their commitment to building a sense of community and supporting local businesses. Hannah Moss, Creative Manager at Hotel McCoy, expressed her excitement, saying, “It’s really exciting to have local people in our space cause we love to support local businesses and we just wanted to give an opportunity to the community to come out, see our beautiful courtyard in the gorgeous weather, and have local people just get supported.”

Event organizers say the Fall Maker’s Market at the McCoy Hotel is only one of the many events they have planned that reflect the hotel’s dedication to fostering a strong community spirit. They say these events are open to the public and take place weekly.

For upcoming events visit the events tab on the hotel’s Facebook Page.

