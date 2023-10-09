Family of man killed during warrant execution sues City of College Station

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning is linked to a more “complex” investigation that is ongoing at several locations throughout the city.(Photo by KBTX's Rusty Surette)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a man shot and killed during a warrant execution in February 2023 has filed a lawsuit against the City of College Station.

Attorneys representing the family of Mark Hopkins are seeking to “uncover the full truth about what led to the untimely and unjustifiable death” of Hopkins who was woken up during the early morning hours of February 8, 2023.

The family has filed the lawsuit in state district court in Brazos County. According to a press release, the attorneys representing the family claim “College Station Police Department also is accused of submitting a false statement to a local municipal court to obtain the raid warrant.”

The release goes on to say College Station Police have not provided complete access to “incident reports and investigative documents, including the complete and unedited body camera footage of all CSPD officers involved in the warrant, the underlying raid, and the shooting of Hopkins.” The release says College Station Police have provided an “abbreviated and highly edited” version of the body camera footage.

KBTX has requested to view body camera footage but our request has been denied.

College Station Police said the warrant execution was part of a larger operation tied to a “high-level drug dealer.”

There have been several arrests related to the investigation.

We have reached out to the City of College Station for comment and have not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as it becomes available.

Read the full lawsuit below.

