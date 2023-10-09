Fan favorite side of the month returns for October at C&J Barbeque

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The people have spoken, and C&J Barbeque listened.

Back by popular demand, October’s side of the month is Cajun veggies.

“There were a ton of requests for the Cajun veggies we did last year, and we listen to the people, so we decided to bring them back,” Owner, Justin Manning, said.

The Cajun veggies are a simple, healthy option you can add to your weekly meal prep or bring as a side dish to your next tailgate party.

Manning says the dish includes zucchini, squash, red and green bell peppers, and onions.

Once you’ve cut and combined the veggies, add some oil and seasoning to the bowl.

Then, you’ll want to add the veggies as an even layer onto your oven-safe sheet.

Bake your veggies at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, making sure not to overcook them and let them get soggy.

You have until the end of October to try this delicious C&J Barbeque side of the month.

