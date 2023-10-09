Franklin remains No. 1 team in Week 8 DCTF rankings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 8 of the season, and Franklin is still representing the Brazos Valley.
Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A Division I. The Lions are coming off a bye week and are on the road at Troy this Friday. Franklin is going for its 39th win in a row.
Lovelady remains ranked No. 7 in Class 2A Division II. The Lions are 6-0 this season and will take on Hull-Daisetta this week.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (5-0) W: Waxahachie, 44-10 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 31-21 2
3 DeSoto (5-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 64-3 3
4 Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Anderson, 67-14 4
5 Austin Vandegrift (6-0) W: Round Rock McNeil, 42-3 5
6 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 56-10 6
7 Humble Atascocita (6-0) W: Beaumont United, 78-0 7
8 Katy (6-1) W: Katy Paetow, 31-7 8
9 North Crowley (6-0) W: FW Boswell, 54-7 9
10 Humble Summer Creek (5-1) L:, 31-21. Galena Park North Shore 10
11 Lake Travis (5-1) W: Del Valle, 45-0 11
12 Cibolo Steele (5-1) W: New Braunfels, 27-14 12
13 McKinney (6-0) Idle 13
14 Northwest Nelson (6-0) W: Haltom, 42-17 14
15 Houston Lamar (7-0) W: Houston Westbury, 69-7 15
16 Dickinson (5-1) W: League City Clear Falls, 45-13 16
17 Willis (7-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 56-17 17
18 Pflugerville Weiss (7-0) W: Copperas Cove, 49-7 18
19 SA Reagan (6-0) W: SA Madison, 45-0 20
20 Rockwall (6-1) W: Royse City, 63-37 21
21 Prosper (5-1) Idle 22
22 Dripping Springs (5-1) W: Austin Akins, 48-0 23
23 Coppell (6-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 20-6 24
24 Katy Jordan (5-1) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 48-21 25
25 Klein Collins (5-1) W: Tomball Memorial, 35-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Tomball Memorial
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Aledo (7-0) W: FW South Hills, 71-0 1
2 Longview (5-1) W: Forney, 13-7 2
3 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) Idle 3
4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0) W: La Porte, 38-27 4
5 Lamar Fulshear (6-0) W: Friendswood, 61-29 5
6 Comal Smithson Valley (5-1) W: Kyle Lehman, 42-7 6
7 Red Oak (6-0) W: Waco, 63-7 7
8 PSJA North (6-0) W: La Joya Palmview, 55-0 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (5-1) W: Frisco Centennial, 35-28 (OT) 9
10 Forney (5-1) L: Longview, 13-7 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Melissa (6-0) W: Mesquite Poteet, 50-7 1
2 Frisco Emerson (7-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 56-14 2
3 Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 61-13 3
4 Midlothian Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Summit, 42-7 4
5 Texarkana (6-0) Idle 5
6 Port Neches-Groves (5-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 38-20 6
7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-2) W: Dallas Kimball, 49-13 7
8 Lucas Lovejoy (5-1) W: Princeton, 63-0 9
9 SA Alamo Heights (6-0) W: SA Jefferson, 50-0 NR
10 Argyle (3-2) W: Lake Dallas, 52-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Fort Bend Marshall, No. 10 Belton
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-0) W: Jacksonville, 70-29 1
2 Boerne (5-1) W: Uvalde, 35-14 2
3 Celina (6-0) W: North Dallas, 71-0 3
4 Anna (5-1) W: Mabank, 35-0 4
5 China Spring (5-2) W: Alvarado, 64-28 5
6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Lindale, 64-29 6
7 Alvin Iowa Colony (6-0) W: Brazosport, 48-7 7
8 Stephenville (4-2) Idle 8
9 Brownwood (6-1) W: Big Spring, 56-7 10
10 Needville (7-0) W: Navasota, 56-42 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 El Campo
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Carthage (7-0) W: Canton, 50-0 1
2 Silsbee (6-0) Idle 2
3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-0) W: Gilmer, 63-28 3
4 Cuero (6-0) W: Giddings, 55-14 4
5 Wimberley (6-0) W: Jarrell, 49-13 5
6 Bellville (7-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 45-10 6
7 Hamshire-Fannett (7-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 21-14 7
8 Monahans (6-0) W: Pecos, 49-13 10
9 Canyon West Plains (6-1) W: Seminole, 48-23 NR
10 Center (5-1) Idle NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Graham, No. 9 Gilmer
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Franklin (6-0) Idle 1
2 Columbus (7-0) W: Hallettsville, 42-14 2
3 Malakoff (7-0) W: Teague, 35-0 3
4 Hitchcock (7-0) W: Yoakum, 62-32 4
5 Winnsboro (6-0) W: Mount Vernon, 44-0 5
6 Paradise (7-0) W: Boyd, 65-7 6
7 Edna (4-1) W: Palacios, 52-6 7
8 Brock (3-3) Idle 8
9 Pottsboro (6-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 9
10 Bushland (6-1) W: Muleshoe, 56-26 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Muleshoe
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Gunter (6-0) W: Bells, 64-6 1
2 Canadian (6-0) W: Childress, 63-21 2
3 El Maton Tidehaven (5-0) Idle 3
4 Hooks (6-0) W: Paris Chisum, 62-6 4
5 Newton (5-0) W: Hemphill, 76-0 5
6 Troup (6-0) W: Edgewood, 45-21 6
7 Poth (5-1) W: South SA West, 57-0 7
8 Holliday (5-1) W: Valley View, 60-0 9
9 Littlefield (5-1) W: Coahoma, 55-21 10
10 Daingerfield (4-2) W: New Diana, 42-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Bells
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Timpson (6-0) Idle 1
2 Refugio (6-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 62-7 2
3 Tolar (5-1) W: Coleman, 43-0 3
4 Cooper (6-1) W: Como-Pickton, 62-8 4
5 Stratford (6-0) W: Farwell, 38-7 5
6 Hawley (5-1) W: Colorado City, 57-0 6
7 Beckville (5-1) Idle 7
8 Sonora (6-0) W: Ozona, 49-38 8
9 Garrison (7-0) W: Shelbyville, 49-14 9
10 Holland (6-0) W: Thrall, 41-21 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Albany (6-0) W: Miles, 41-0 1
2 Mart (7-0) W: Frost, 71-0 2
3 New Home (6-0) W: Seagraves, 43-6 3
4 Chilton (6-0) W: Bremond, 28-27 4
5 Collinsville (5-1) W: Celeste, 40-17 5
6 Sunray (6-1) W: Lubbock Christian, 34-0 6
7 Lovelady (6-0) W: Colmesneil, 51-0 7
8 Wellington (4-2) W: Shamrock, 64-0 8
9 Wink (6-1) W: Iraan, 34-7 9
10 Seymour (5-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Gordon (6-0) W: Gorman, 61-0 1
2 Knox City (7-0) W: Forestburg, 60-6 2
3 Abbott (7-0) W: Aquilla, 52-6 3
4 Westbrook (5-1) W: Highland, 46-0 4
5 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 74-28 5
6 Whiteface (7-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 34-22 6
7 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 50-0 7
8 Miami (7-0) W: Nazareth, 48-0 9
9 Rankin (5-2) W: Ackerly Sands, 79-30 10
10 Gail Borden County (5-1) Idle NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Aquilla
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Benjamin (7-0) W: Paducah, 51-6 1
2 Oglesby (7-0) W: Bronte, 58-8 2
3 Jayton (7-0) W: Aspermont, 48-0 3
4 Richland Springs (6-0) W: Cherokee, 40-32 6
5 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) W: Southland, 88-6 5
6 Cherokee (5-1) L: Richland Springs, 40-32 4
7 Newcastle (5-1) Idle 7
8 Whitharral (6-1) W: Hart, 44-12 8
9 Amherst (6-0) Idle 9
10 Rochelle (7-0) W: Lohn, 66-6 10
Dropped out: None
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Houston St. Thomas (6-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 49-20 1
2 Dallas Christian (6-1) W: Dallas Covenant, 55-0 3
3 Houston St. John’s (6-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 33-32 NR
4 Austin Regents (5-1) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 50-22 5
5 Argyle Liberty Christian (6-0) W: FW Christian, 78-13 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Houston Bellaire Episcopal, No. 4 Lubbock Christian
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) Idle 1
2 FW Covenant Classical (5-1) W: Midland Trinity, 46-0 2
3 Conroe Covenant (6-0) W: Beaumont Legacy, 51-6 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 56-6 4
5 East Texas Homeschool (5-0) Idle 5
Dropped out: None
