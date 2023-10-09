Franklin remains No. 1 team in Week 8 DCTF rankings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 8 of the season, and Franklin is still representing the Brazos Valley.

Franklin remains the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A Division I. The Lions are coming off a bye week and are on the road at Troy this Friday. Franklin is going for its 39th win in a row.

Lovelady remains ranked No. 7 in Class 2A Division II. The Lions are 6-0 this season and will take on Hull-Daisetta this week.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Duncanville (5-0) W: Waxahachie, 44-10 1

2 Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 31-21 2

3 DeSoto (5-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 64-3 3

4 Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Anderson, 67-14 4

5 Austin Vandegrift (6-0) W: Round Rock McNeil, 42-3 5

6 Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 56-10 6

7 Humble Atascocita (6-0) W: Beaumont United, 78-0 7

8 Katy (6-1) W: Katy Paetow, 31-7 8

9 North Crowley (6-0) W: FW Boswell, 54-7 9

10 Humble Summer Creek (5-1) L:, 31-21. Galena Park North Shore 10

11 Lake Travis (5-1) W: Del Valle, 45-0 11

12 Cibolo Steele (5-1) W: New Braunfels, 27-14 12

13 McKinney (6-0) Idle 13

14 Northwest Nelson (6-0) W: Haltom, 42-17 14

15 Houston Lamar (7-0) W: Houston Westbury, 69-7 15

16 Dickinson (5-1) W: League City Clear Falls, 45-13 16

17 Willis (7-0) W: The Woodlands College Park, 56-17 17

18 Pflugerville Weiss (7-0) W: Copperas Cove, 49-7 18

19 SA Reagan (6-0) W: SA Madison, 45-0 20

20 Rockwall (6-1) W: Royse City, 63-37 21

21 Prosper (5-1) Idle 22

22 Dripping Springs (5-1) W: Austin Akins, 48-0 23

23 Coppell (6-0) W: Lewisville Marcus, 20-6 24

24 Katy Jordan (5-1) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 48-21 25

25 Klein Collins (5-1) W: Tomball Memorial, 35-14 NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Tomball Memorial

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Aledo (7-0) W: FW South Hills, 71-0 1

2 Longview (5-1) W: Forney, 13-7 2

3 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) Idle 3

4 Port Arthur Memorial (6-0) W: La Porte, 38-27 4

5 Lamar Fulshear (6-0) W: Friendswood, 61-29 5

6 Comal Smithson Valley (5-1) W: Kyle Lehman, 42-7 6

7 Red Oak (6-0) W: Waco, 63-7 7

8 PSJA North (6-0) W: La Joya Palmview, 55-0 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (5-1) W: Frisco Centennial, 35-28 (OT) 9

10 Forney (5-1) L: Longview, 13-7 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Melissa (6-0) W: Mesquite Poteet, 50-7 1

2 Frisco Emerson (7-0) W: Frisco Memorial, 56-14 2

3 Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 61-13 3

4 Midlothian Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Summit, 42-7 4

5 Texarkana (6-0) Idle 5

6 Port Neches-Groves (5-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 38-20 6

7 Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-2) W: Dallas Kimball, 49-13 7

8 Lucas Lovejoy (5-1) W: Princeton, 63-0 9

9 SA Alamo Heights (6-0) W: SA Jefferson, 50-0 NR

10 Argyle (3-2) W: Lake Dallas, 52-21 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Fort Bend Marshall, No. 10 Belton

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Tyler Chapel Hill (6-0) W: Jacksonville, 70-29 1

2 Boerne (5-1) W: Uvalde, 35-14 2

3 Celina (6-0) W: North Dallas, 71-0 3

4 Anna (5-1) W: Mabank, 35-0 4

5 China Spring (5-2) W: Alvarado, 64-28 5

6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Lindale, 64-29 6

7 Alvin Iowa Colony (6-0) W: Brazosport, 48-7 7

8 Stephenville (4-2) Idle 8

9 Brownwood (6-1) W: Big Spring, 56-7 10

10 Needville (7-0) W: Navasota, 56-42 NR

Dropped out: No. 9 El Campo

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Carthage (7-0) W: Canton, 50-0 1

2 Silsbee (6-0) Idle 2

3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-0) W: Gilmer, 63-28 3

4 Cuero (6-0) W: Giddings, 55-14 4

5 Wimberley (6-0) W: Jarrell, 49-13 5

6 Bellville (7-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 45-10 6

7 Hamshire-Fannett (7-0) W: West Orange-Stark, 21-14 7

8 Monahans (6-0) W: Pecos, 49-13 10

9 Canyon West Plains (6-1) W: Seminole, 48-23 NR

10 Center (5-1) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Graham, No. 9 Gilmer

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Franklin (6-0) Idle 1

2 Columbus (7-0) W: Hallettsville, 42-14 2

3 Malakoff (7-0) W: Teague, 35-0 3

4 Hitchcock (7-0) W: Yoakum, 62-32 4

5 Winnsboro (6-0) W: Mount Vernon, 44-0 5

6 Paradise (7-0) W: Boyd, 65-7 6

7 Edna (4-1) W: Palacios, 52-6 7

8 Brock (3-3) Idle 8

9 Pottsboro (6-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 9

10 Bushland (6-1) W: Muleshoe, 56-26 NR

Dropped out: No. 10 Muleshoe

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Gunter (6-0) W: Bells, 64-6 1

2 Canadian (6-0) W: Childress, 63-21 2

3 El Maton Tidehaven (5-0) Idle 3

4 Hooks (6-0) W: Paris Chisum, 62-6 4

5 Newton (5-0) W: Hemphill, 76-0 5

6 Troup (6-0) W: Edgewood, 45-21 6

7 Poth (5-1) W: South SA West, 57-0 7

8 Holliday (5-1) W: Valley View, 60-0 9

9 Littlefield (5-1) W: Coahoma, 55-21 10

10 Daingerfield (4-2) W: New Diana, 42-0 NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Bells

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Timpson (6-0) Idle 1

2 Refugio (6-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 62-7 2

3 Tolar (5-1) W: Coleman, 43-0 3

4 Cooper (6-1) W: Como-Pickton, 62-8 4

5 Stratford (6-0) W: Farwell, 38-7 5

6 Hawley (5-1) W: Colorado City, 57-0 6

7 Beckville (5-1) Idle 7

8 Sonora (6-0) W: Ozona, 49-38 8

9 Garrison (7-0) W: Shelbyville, 49-14 9

10 Holland (6-0) W: Thrall, 41-21 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Albany (6-0) W: Miles, 41-0 1

2 Mart (7-0) W: Frost, 71-0 2

3 New Home (6-0) W: Seagraves, 43-6 3

4 Chilton (6-0) W: Bremond, 28-27 4

5 Collinsville (5-1) W: Celeste, 40-17 5

6 Sunray (6-1) W: Lubbock Christian, 34-0 6

7 Lovelady (6-0) W: Colmesneil, 51-0 7

8 Wellington (4-2) W: Shamrock, 64-0 8

9 Wink (6-1) W: Iraan, 34-7 9

10 Seymour (5-1) Idle 10

Dropped out: None

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Gordon (6-0) W: Gorman, 61-0 1

2 Knox City (7-0) W: Forestburg, 60-6 2

3 Abbott (7-0) W: Aquilla, 52-6 3

4 Westbrook (5-1) W: Highland, 46-0 4

5 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 74-28 5

6 Whiteface (7-0) W: Springlake-Earth, 34-22 6

7 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 50-0 7

8 Miami (7-0) W: Nazareth, 48-0 9

9 Rankin (5-2) W: Ackerly Sands, 79-30 10

10 Gail Borden County (5-1) Idle NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Aquilla

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Benjamin (7-0) W: Paducah, 51-6 1

2 Oglesby (7-0) W: Bronte, 58-8 2

3 Jayton (7-0) W: Aspermont, 48-0 3

4 Richland Springs (6-0) W: Cherokee, 40-32 6

5 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) W: Southland, 88-6 5

6 Cherokee (5-1) L: Richland Springs, 40-32 4

7 Newcastle (5-1) Idle 7

8 Whitharral (6-1) W: Hart, 44-12 8

9 Amherst (6-0) Idle 9

10 Rochelle (7-0) W: Lohn, 66-6 10

Dropped out: None

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Houston St. Thomas (6-0) W: SA Central Catholic, 49-20 1

2 Dallas Christian (6-1) W: Dallas Covenant, 55-0 3

3 Houston St. John’s (6-1) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 33-32 NR

4 Austin Regents (5-1) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 50-22 5

5 Argyle Liberty Christian (6-0) W: FW Christian, 78-13 NR

Dropped out: No. 2 Houston Bellaire Episcopal, No. 4 Lubbock Christian

___

PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank

1 Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) Idle 1

2 FW Covenant Classical (5-1) W: Midland Trinity, 46-0 2

3 Conroe Covenant (6-0) W: Beaumont Legacy, 51-6 3

4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (6-0) W: Austin St. Stephen’s, 56-6 4

5 East Texas Homeschool (5-0) Idle 5

Dropped out: None

