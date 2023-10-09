Hispanic Heritage Month: Family connecting community to culture

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos Valley family has been connecting the community to the Hispanic culture since 1987. That’s when Esther Ortega started selling Mexican imports like clothing and art at a flea market.

“We started in the flea market first with a little table,” Esther Ortega said.

In 1990, Esther Ortega’s husband, Mario Ortega, opened La Mexicana, which doubled as a restaurant and store with Mexican imports. Ester Ortega opened her own boutique, La Mexicana Fiesta, in 2002 at 402 West William Joel Bryan Parkway in Bryan.

Mario Ortega passed away in January 2023. Now, his family is keeping his legacy alive through the boutique.

“It’s just a family business,” Yvette Ortega said. “We’re doing what he loved to do, and I love doing this. I love helping the community. I want to keep Mexico here.”

Yvette Ortega, the daughter of Esther and Mario Ortega, said her father never wanted his and Esther Ortega’s hard work to end.

Today, La Mexicana Fiesta combines both Mario Ortega and Esther Ortega’s passions. It has Mexican imports and formal Mexican clothing for events like first communions, baptisms and quinceañeras.

Family friend Amelia Rodriguez said quinceañeras are one of the most significant events in the Mexican culture. It’s a formal celebration symbolizing a 15-year-old girl’s transition from childhood to womanhood.

It’s tradition for the young lady to wear an elaborate gown that’ll only be worn for the event.

“It’s important for us as Hispanics to have a quinceañera for our daughters because they’re the princess of the house,” Rodriguez said.

For Esther Ortega, being a part of milestones like quinceañeras makes her business special.

She credits God, her family and the Bryan-College Station community for allowing her to share her culture with others for almost 40 years.

“Without them, this business wouldn’t be possible,” Esther Ortega said.

Along with visiting in person, you can stay updated with the store on Facebook and Instagram.

KBTX News 3 at Ten
KBTX News 3 at Ten
