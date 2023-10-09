Hollywood writers vote to approve contract deal that ended strike as actors negotiate

Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los...
Picketers carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Los Angeles. Hollywood's writers strike was declared over Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production. The actors strike continues in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood writers have voted almost unanimously to approve the contract agreement reached by their union leaders that ended a strike after nearly five months, while actors remain in negotiations to find a way out of their own strike.

The Writers Guild of America announced Monday that 99% of the 8,525 members who cast ballots voted to ratify the deal.

The agreement was widely touted as a win by leaders, and widely praised by members, with major gains in payment, size of show staffs and control of artificial intelligence in scripts. The result of the vote taken over the past week was never really in doubt.

“Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago,” Meredith Stiehm, president of the WGA-East, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, nearly three months after their strike began, leaders of the Screen Actors Guild-American of Television and Radio Performers were back in contract negotiations with studios on Monday, a week after talks restarted.

Unlike the marathon night-and-weekend sessions that brought an end to the writers strike, the actors and their employers are moving more methodically in their talks, and it was not clear how much progress was being made.

Writers guild leaders urged studios to grant actors’ demands and said their members would picket alongside them until a deal was reached.

The writers’ new contract runs through May 1, 2026, three years after their previous contract expired and they went on strike. After negotiations that saw direct involvement from the chiefs of Disney, Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, a tentative deal was struck on Sept. 24. Two days later, when the board members voted to approve the agreement and send it to members, the strike was declared over and writers were released to work.

They began almost immediately, with late-night talk shows back on the air within a week and other shows, including “Saturday Night Live,” soon to follow.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios, streaming services and production companies in strike talks, congratulated writers for their vote, saying in a statement that the contract “represents meaningful gains and protections for writers” and that it “is important progress for our industry that writers are back to work.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

College Station Utilities launches outage notification system
Travis Gienger of Anoka, Minn., reacts after winning the Safeway 50th annual World Championship...
Pumpkin weighing 2,749 pounds wins California contest, sets world record for biggest gourd
This weekend, each band will undergo their University Interscholastic League (UIL) evaluation,...
Marching band showcase helps students prepare for competitions ahead
According to Bryan Fire Department public information officer Chris Lamb, EMS services, law...
Agencies across the Brazos Valley participate in active shooter training