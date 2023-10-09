Honorees announced and tickets available now for 4th Annual Aggie Impact Gala

The event is hosted by the Black Former Student Network
This annual event reunites and celebrates former students, honors those who have made an impact on fellow Aggies, and raises scholarship funds for current students.(Graphics provided by Amelia McCracken)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - – The Texas A&M University Black Former Student Network (BFSN) will host its 4th Annual Aggie Impact Gala Weekend Friday, November 3rd- Sunday, November 5th, 2023.

The gala will take place at Texas A&M’s Ford Hall of Champions and Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center in College Station. This annual event reunites and celebrates former students, honors those who have made an impact on fellow Aggies, and raises scholarship funds for current students.

Visit www.aggieimpactgala.org for tickets, sponsorships, award nominations, and donations.

2023 Honorees Announced

Join BFSN in congratulating the 2023 Aggie Impact Award Honorees:

Victor Simms, M.D., Class of 1992

Tashara Parker, Class of 2010

Charles “Chuck” Henderson, Class of 1994

Paul K. Stafford, Class of 1990

Jimmy Williams, Jr. PhD, Class of 1983

Kelly Faykus, Class of 1990

Twana Griffith-Faykus, Class of 1992.

To read Honoree bios, visit www.aggieimpactgala.org/2023-honorees This year, the organization is also announcing its Inaugural Rising Star award for up-and-coming current and former students aged 30 and under who embody Aggie core values. For 2023, that honor goes to Kierra Bridgewater, M.Ed., LPC ‘17.

Weekend Tickets and Gala Tables

Aggie Impact Gala Weekend Tickets are now on sale. Aggie Impact Gala Weekend events are individually priced to customize your experience. Tickets can be purchased at: www.aggieimpactgala.org/tickets.

The following events will take place throughout the weekend:

Mixer and Comedy Showcase - Nov. 3rd

Breakfast of Champions - Nov. 4th

Gala individual and table tickets - Nov 4th

Gospel Brunch - Nov. 5th.

Aggie Impact Endowment

The Aggie Impact Endowment provides current and future African American students with scholarship funds. These scholarships are presented through the Aggie Impact Foundation Excellence Award which is the first of its kind for Texas A&M University. Its unique characteristic is that it funds educational scholarships, specifically for deserving African American students. Donation link: www.aggieimpactgala.org/donate/

View previous events at https://aggieimpactgala.org/previous/.

