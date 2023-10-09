Marching band showcase helps students prepare for competitions ahead

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station high schools came together Monday for a marching band showcase.

A&M Consolidated High School, Bryan High School, College Station High School, and Rudder High School marching bands were all in attendance.

According to Rudder Band Director, Stephen Howard, the showcase isn’t just about bringing the community out in support of the marching bands. Well-known band directors in the area were invited to attend and give feedback to help students prepare for the marching band competition season.

“All of them are great hard-working band students, and so they’ve put a lot into the season, so we’re excited to share that with the community,” Howard said.

This weekend, each band will undergo their University Interscholastic League (UIL) evaluation, which will determine whether or not they advance to further stages of competition.

“Those bands who receive a rating of one advance to the area level, and then that is a preliminary and finals competition against everybody who received a one. And then the bands that are in the top echelon of the finalist groups advance to the state marching contest, which is the highest honor of marching band in the state of Texas can receive,” Howard said.

Each band had 30 minutes to perform and get their feedback, which Howard said would help better prepare them for what’s to come in competition.

