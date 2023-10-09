Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There were three separate incidents where a person assaulted a member of law enforcement over the weekend.

The first happened inside Kyle Field on Saturday.

Officials say 23-year-old Adam Lastrapes threw a cup of beer at others and brought a flask filled with alcohol into the stadium. When officers confronted Lastrapes, the report says he had to be forced out of his seat and handcuffed. Officials said he then kicked one of the troopers in his groin and continued to resist. He is charged with assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

A College Station man is accused of attacking a police officer at a vehicle crash scene.

A College Station police officer was injured Saturday night after reportedly being attacked by the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash. The wreck happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of FM 2818 and FM 60. Police say it appeared Nathan Dahrell Moffatt, 71, “disregarded a traffic control device and performed an illegal U-turn which resulted in the crash.” As police tried to get information from Moffatt, they say he tried to leave the scene in a hurry. According to a police arrest report, when an officer tried to detain Moffatt, he was kicked and struck in the face with a fist. Several College Station firefighters at the scene had to help detain Moffatt. Moffatt was charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest.

Early Sunday, a man head-butt an officer in the Northgate Bar District.

Police say 33-year-old Michael Painter was being taken into custody for disorderly conduct and refused to give the officer the spelling of his name. When the officer searched for Painter’s wallet, the arrest report says he resisted and then head butt the officer. Painter is charged with assault of a public servant, obstruction or retaliation, resisting arrest search or transport and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.