Receiving proper resources at St. Joseph Health Cancer Center

St. Joseph is highlighting patients’ treatment options when they receive news they have been...
St. Joseph is highlighting patients' treatment options when they receive news they have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph is highlighting patients’ treatment options when they receive news they have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Oncology Social Worker BJ Harp says she is with the patient throughout their process and tries to see what she and her team can do to help.

“I reach out to our patients to find my role and then provide whatever Community resources in our community that there is for them,” Harp said. “Once I set them up with it, then I continue to follow them throughout just to make sure that their needs have been met during that time.”

The St. Joseph Health Cancer Center can provide assistance like paying for some of the cancer treatment but could also help with rent payments, utility bills or help with the cost of food.

“We contact the patient and we find out from the beginning kind of what they need. Do they need surgery first? Do they need treatment first? A lot of it depends on the diagnosis and what type of treatment the doctor is recommending,” Harp said.

Once the treatment is complete the patient will go into a survivorship program.

Harp says the program makes sure the patient stays on track with their check-ups and also gives them peace of mind that they’re not alone.

“We just continue following them to make sure that they continue with the yearly mammography with checkups with the doctors, a dietician and whatever resources that they need on a regular basis,” Harp said. “We hope that they don’t get rediagnosed, but I think if we can follow them and they know that they’re not alone, it helps.”

St. Joseph Health Cancer Center also relies heavily on Pink Alliance which helps pay for the services they offer and all of the funding stays in Brazos County.

Receiving proper resources at St. Joseph Health Cancer Center