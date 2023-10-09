Ticket Information Announced for Upcoming Track & Field Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program and the 12th Man Foundation announced ticketing information for both the upcoming indoor and outdoor seasons.

The Aggies will host three meets at the new R.A. “Murray” Fasken ‘38 Indoor Track facility for the 2024 indoor season. Each meet will feature free admission with general admission seating for all fans to experience this state-of-the-art venue.

Texas A&M will host another trio of meets during the 2024 outdoor season at E.B. Cushing Stadium. A new $50 reserved access credential is being introduced this season which will provide fans with the opportunity to secure season-long access to reserved seating areas in Sections 105-107. Seating in these sections will be available exclusively to reserved access credential holders on a first-come, first-served basis. All other sections for A&M’s three outdoor meets will have free admission with general admission seating.

Ticket holders who had outdoor track & field season tickets in 2022 will receive renewal information from the 12th Man Foundation this week. Reserved access credentials for the 2024 outdoor season will be available to purchase for new buyers in the coming weeks at www.12thmanfoundation.com.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

