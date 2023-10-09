Tidal Wave of Second Half Goals Leads Aggies to Win Over No. 19 Alabama

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies took down the No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-1, in Sunday night’s match on Ellis Field.

After going scoreless in the first half, the Maroon & White caught a spark scoring back-to-back goals in the 55th and 56th minute. Taylor Pounds got things started for the Aggies scoring her first goal of the season. Mia Pante followed with the second goal of the night.

Jazmine Wilkinson sealed the win for A&M, finding the back of the net in the 83rd minute. Wilkinson leads the team with six goals.

The Aggies’ victory coupled with Auburn’s 2-1 victory over Arkansas put A&M in a first-place tie in the SEC Western Division standings at 3-1-0.

With the goal by Pounds, Texas A&M is the only SEC team with 15 different goal scorers.

The Maroon & White were in control of the stat sheet, leading in shots (18-14), shots-on-goal (10-4), and corner kicks (6-5).

Goalkeeper Kenna Caldwell made three saves for the Aggies.

A&M owns an 9-4-2 edge in the all-time series against Alabama.

SCORING SUMMARY

53′ – Felicia Knox stole the ball from Carolyn Calzada at the left corner of the penalty box and made a quick pass to Gianna Paul who took one dribble and made the goal with a right foot kick. UA 1, A&M 0

55′ – A poor clear by an Alabama defender found its way to Taylor Pounds who fired a missile from 35 feet out to find the back of the net. A&M 1, UA 1

56′ – Maile Hayes dribbled down the middle of the field and made a cross-field pass to Mia Pante. Pante took a couple of dribbles to get passed her defender and kicked the ball from 20 feet to score the goal. A&M 2, UA 1

83′ – With the give-and-go between Jazmine Wilkinson and Sydney Becerra. Becerra made a leading pass to Wilkinson who only needed a couple of dribbles before making a right foot kick from 25 feet out to find the right side of the net. A&M 3, UA 1

UP NEXT…

The Aggies head to Auburn for Friday’s 6:30 p.m. match.

