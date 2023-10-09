Toys for Tots to hold informational meeting Monday night

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a five-year hiatus, Toys for Tots is back in the Brazos Valley.

If you’d like to get involved, there’s an informational meeting on Monday, October 9 at 6 p.m. at The Village Cafe in Bryan.

The meeting will explain what Toys for Tots is, and how you can help the 2023 campaign.

Brazos Valley Toys for Tots services Brazos, Robertson, Madison, Milam, Burleson, Grimes, Waller, Washington, and Austin Counties.

Chicken Express tenders and tea will be provided at the meeting.

For more information, go to Toys for Tots or their Facebook page.

