Treat of the Day: Blinn Hall of Honor inducts six new members

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Blinn College District and Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association welcomed six new members of the Blinn College Hall of Honor during a special luncheon last week.

This year’s Hall of Honor inductees were Don Adam, John Dujka, Joel Franke, Robert Giles, Charlie Matejowsky, and Lillie Ann Turner-Beatty.

The Hall of Honor recognizes Blinn’s most distinguished alumni, local business leaders and those who have made a significant impact in their communities or professions.

