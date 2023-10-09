Upcoming city council meetings in Bryan and College Station: What to expect

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In Bryan and College Station, both city councils are gearing up for important meetings this week, where various initiatives are on the agenda.

Bryan City Council Meeting - Tuesday, 5:30 P.M.

The Bryan City Council is set to meet on Tuesday evening, with several items on their agenda. One of the key topics of discussion will be the 2023 Floodplain Mitigation Plan, aimed at advancing projects to lowering flood risks and reducing losses for homeowners. The city believes that this plan will not only enhance the Community Rating System (CRS) rating but also lead to lower flood insurance costs for residents.

Another agenda item will revolve around the approval of the Fiscal Year 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, with a total budget of $210 million. This list of potential projects includes the construction of new ball fields at Midtown Park, a $6 million investment in a state-of-the-art animal shelter, and substantial street and drainage improvements, among others.

In addition, the council is set to give the green light for a design-build agreement, with a not-to-exceed budget of $17 million, for the Indoor Tennis and Multipurpose Facility at Travis Bryan Midtown Park. This project is part of a collaborative effort with Texas A&M University, aiming to provide top-notch recreational amenities to the university and community.

College Station City Council Meeting - Thursday, 6:00 P.M.

On Thursday evening, the College Station City Council will meet, focusing on several important matters that impact the community.

A public hearing is scheduled before the council’s consideration of adopting a new ten-year Wellborn District Plan. Proposed changes over the next decade include more sidewalks and shared-use paths for pedestrians, a focus on community development along Live Oak Street, and landscaping improvements to Wellborn Road. The report also acknowledges the desires of residents to preserve Wellborn’s rural, natural, and historical features while also opposing TxDOT’s plan to widen Wellborn Road.

The council will also consider the approval of a feasibility study for a new recreation center. This study will include a comprehensive needs and cost analysis, as well as the exploration of various design concepts for the facility.

Lastly, College Station, as it approaches its 85th anniversary, is planning to celebrate by officially designating the week of October 16 as College Station History Week. This commemoration serves as a tribute to the city’s rich heritage and its invaluable contributions over the years.

