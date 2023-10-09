Weekend Lineup: Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo returns and other fall events

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fair season continues this weekend with yet another fair and rodeo, and fall has continued to bring out seasonal festivities.

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo: On Friday, the 12th annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will hold its kick-off weekend. The gate will open for the tractor pull at 5 p.m., and it begins at 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, there will be weld-off & woodworking competitions, the agrobotics competition, and a BBQ cookoff. Gates for the car show & tractor pull will open at 4 p.m.

Kickoff weekend continues on Sunday with the parade of breeds at 2 p.m.

The main fair weekend starts on October 20 and it will last until the 22nd. During that time there will be pig races, a lumberjack show, mutton bustin’, carnival rides, and more. There will also be a live concert every night from the 20-22.

For more information click here.

Texas Lions Club Fall Festival: Santa’s Wonderland will be the place to be for the Texas Lions Clun Fall Festival on Saturday. It will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event will have food, a car show, a raffle, live entertainment and performers, and a kids zone that will have bounce houses, games and free eye screenings. There will also be vendor booths.

Those interested can find free parking in Santa’s Wonderland’s Prancer lot.

To learn more visit this link.

Pumpkinpalooza: Pumpkins are a staple during the fall season and the Millican Reserve is celebrating them with its 11th annual Pumpkinpalooza. It will take place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There will be pumpkin launching, a pumpkin patch, food, the Pumpkin Games, rows of inflatables, face painting, a train ride and other festival-related activities.

Those in attendance can also experience more traditional outdoor activities like fishing, guided hikes, kayaking, canoeing and more.

To learn more about the event click here.

Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival: More than 250 vendors selling home, decor, gardening, jewelry, clothes and more will be present at the 46th annual Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival area consists of Main Street, Poplar Street, and the property behind the Visitor’s Center.

There is no admission fee, but parking will be $10. Parking is located on FM 1155 north of the intersection of Hwy 290 and FM 1155.

More information can be found here.

BCS Oktoberfest Half Marathon & 10k: There will be plenty of people running around Texas A&M’s campus on Sunday for the 8th annual BCS Oktoberfest Half Marathon & 10K.

Runners will receive a finisher’s medal, and a shirt after they cross the finish line at Kyle Field. They will also receive a custom beer glass and then choose from up to eight different craft beers. There will also be a post-race party.

Packet pick-up will be on Saturday at 9 a.m. and the race will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

You can learn more at this link.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.