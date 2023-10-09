Women’s Golf to Take Part in Prestigious Stephens Cup

DALLAS – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete in the prestigious Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Trinity Forest Golf Club Oct. 9-11.

The field features five of the top-10 teams in the country, including the past two National Champions (Stanford – 2022, Wake Forest – 2023). The tournament will be broadcast on the Golf Channel all three days of competition.

Head coach Gerrod Chadwell and the aggies head into their third tournament of the season and are coming off two top-five tournament finishes in the Carmel Cup and ANNIKA Intercollegiate.

Preseason All-Americans Jennie Park and Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio headline the lineup with Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also making the trip.

Cernousek leads the team with a 71.17 stroke average and began the year tying for fourth at the Carmel Cup. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio is fresh off winning the third individual title of her career, having earned the championship of the Remax Prime Properties Invitational on Sept. 28.

Tournament Info

The first day of three-day tournament will begin with 36 holes, followed by 18 holes of stroke-play on the second day. To conclude the tournament on Wednesday, each team will take part in a round of match play. The stroke-play results will decide the matchups (1 vs. 2, 3 vs. 4, etc.). The Stephens Cup will be broadcast on the Golf Channel Monday (4-7 p.m.), Tuesday (3-6 p.m.) and Wednesday (3-6 p.m.). Live stats can be found at Golfstat.com.

About the Stephens Cup

The Stephens Cup is a premier college golf event that features some of the nation’s top teams and golfers. The tournament was named in memory of the late Augusta National Golf Club Chairman, Jackson T. Stephens.

The Field (Golfweek Ranking)

Arkansas (1)

Stanford (2)

Wake Forest (3)

Texas A&M (5)

South Carolina (6)

Texas (12)

Duke (18)

Follow the Aggies

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s golf. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf team on Facebook, Instagram, and on X by following @AggieWomensGolf.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.