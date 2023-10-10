Aggies seeking first true road win since 2021

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is gearing up for its first true SEC road game of the season when they take on Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Aggies are looking to bounce back from a 26-20 loss to Alabama.

The Maroon and White come into this critical matchup with a 4-2 record with Tennessee at 4-1.

The Aggies and Volunteers meet for just the fifth time in program history. The Aggies have won the last two meetings including a 34-13 win in 2020. That matchup three years ago was the only other time the Aggies have been to Knoxville.

Texas A&M has struggled on the road recently. Their last true road win was two years ago at Missouri in 2021. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said playing in SEC environments can be tough, especially for younger teams.

”We’ll crank up maybe more crowd noise (at practice),” Fisher said. “We’ll crank up more situations. That constantly does change. Usually on the road what happens, mature teams play well on the road. Mature teams that are confident and trust in things and believe in themselves, it’s hard. You just saw Alabama. They had 8 false starts. They had 11 penalties. They had 8 false starts with that group of guys. You’re on the road in this league, it’s hard. Tennessee’s one of those hard places. Hopefully your maturity and your leadership and we’re a little bit older this year. Hopefully, those things will help, and again, staying focused,” Fisher added.

The Aggies are 3.5 underdogs on the road this week at Tennessee as of Tuesday.

