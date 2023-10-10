Aggies seeking first true road win since 2021

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo
Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football is gearing up for its first true SEC road game of the season when they take on Tennessee this Saturday in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Aggies are looking to bounce back from a 26-20 loss to Alabama.

The Maroon and White come into this critical matchup with a 4-2 record with Tennessee at 4-1.

The Aggies and Volunteers meet for just the fifth time in program history. The Aggies have won the last two meetings including a 34-13 win in 2020. That matchup three years ago was the only other time the Aggies have been to Knoxville.

Texas A&M has struggled on the road recently. Their last true road win was two years ago at Missouri in 2021. A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said playing in SEC environments can be tough, especially for younger teams.

”We’ll crank up maybe more crowd noise (at practice),” Fisher said. “We’ll crank up more situations. That constantly does change. Usually on the road what happens, mature teams play well on the road. Mature teams that are confident and trust in things and believe in themselves, it’s hard. You just saw Alabama. They had 8 false starts. They had 11 penalties. They had 8 false starts with that group of guys. You’re on the road in this league, it’s hard. Tennessee’s one of those hard places. Hopefully your maturity and your leadership and we’re a little bit older this year. Hopefully, those things will help, and again, staying focused,” Fisher added.

The Aggies are 3.5 underdogs on the road this week at Tennessee as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
Handcuffs image
Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M Golf
Cernousek Leads Stephens Cup After Day One
Texas A&M Football
Aggies looking to bounce back against Tennessee
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggies looking to bounce back against Tennessee 5pm