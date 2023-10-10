Be Remarkable: Whitney Sparks is an inspiration on and off school campuses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A longtime educator is being praised for her compassion and care on and off school campuses.

Whether it’s at work, at church, or at home, she’s a leader who many admire and this week we’re happy to share that Whitney Spark is this week’s Be Remarkable winner.

The East Texas native, and mother of two boys, has been a resident of Aggieland for two decades now and began her teaching career in the Bryan school district and then moved over to College Hills Elementary School in College Station. From August 2021 to 2023, Sparks was Dean of Instruction at the ILTexas College Station K-8 campus. She currently works in the Anderson-Shiro CSISD and has a degree from Sam Houston State University and another from Texas A&M University.

Sparks has been known to help others both at work on campus and off campus at Church and in her community.

She has a history of going above and beyond helping her colleagues find housing, organizing meal trains for teachers, providing transportation and so much more.

“I think it’s just always being a mom and you just oversee these teachers, especially when they’re young and when you have kids yourself, it’s just really easy to take them in. It’s kind of a mother hen and you just check in on them and call them or text them, or it’s really easy to take someone a meal or take them food if they’ve got kids that are sick at home. Because I have been blessed to have people in my life who have done that several times for me,” said Sparks.

Sparks was nominated for this week’s Be Remarkable award from Daniel Stark injury lawyers, not by someone on campus, but by one of the many people in. Our community that. She’s impacted through her kindness, love, and grace.

“So we met through church, and Whitney has just poured into me over and over and over. And over again. More than I ever deserve. Constantly asking, watching over me, and praying for me she does the same with everybody else in our church and in our community. And that’s that’s a pretty special person,” said nominator Catherine Vinson.

Whitney Sparks will humbly say she’s doing what anyone else would do, but we recognize when someone is truly remarkable in our community.

The “Be Remarkable” award is a joint initiative between KBTX-TV and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

