Bottego Tabs Back-to-Back SEC Men’s Diving Honors

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego was named SEC Male Diver of the Week for the second week in a row the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bottego continued his early success as he swept the springboards over South Carolina and Virginia Tech Saturday at the Carolina Natatorium.

Bottego finished with a score of 355.58 on the 1-meter to take first and secured the top spot on the 3-meter after earning a score of 368.10. The men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams get back to action Friday, Oct. 27th in an SEC matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Rec Center Natatorium at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
Handcuffs image
Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Texas A&M Swimming and Diving
Grana, Oakley Earn SEC Weekly Honors
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Texas A&M vs Tennessee Football logo
Aggies seeking first true road win since 2021
Texas A&M Golf
Cernousek Leads Stephens Cup After Day One