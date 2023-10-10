Bottego Tabs Back-to-Back SEC Men’s Diving Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Allen Bottego was named SEC Male Diver of the Week for the second week in a row the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Bottego continued his early success as he swept the springboards over South Carolina and Virginia Tech Saturday at the Carolina Natatorium.

Bottego finished with a score of 355.58 on the 1-meter to take first and secured the top spot on the 3-meter after earning a score of 368.10. The men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams get back to action Friday, Oct. 27th in an SEC matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Rec Center Natatorium at 11 a.m.

