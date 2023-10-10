Brazos Valley CASA looks to curb teen vaping

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While vaping is illegal for anyone under the age of 21, it is a growing trend for teenagers that can come with legal consequences.

On Wednesday two Bryan teens were arrested and charged with a felony after they allegedly attempted to sell THC vape pens on their social media accounts. Brazos Valley CASA said it’s seeing the underaged vaping grow at an alarming rate with 25% of middle schoolers joining the trend in the past 30 days.

BVCASA, prevention service director, Alton Burton said as of two years ago Bryan College Station had fewer issues involving vaping compared to the rest of the state, but vaping is still on the rise.

“It’s crazy right now, you know it’s not just something that’s happening here in Bryan College Station, this is something that is happening across the state of Texas,” Burton said. “This summer I went to a conference in Austin, were provided all over the state these are issues that are plaguing their communities as well their school systems.”

According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, anyone underage who is caught vaping could face a class C misdemeanor, and if the vape has THC in it then they will be charged with a felony.

“This is something that we’re starting to see happen younger and younger, and so talking with your kids and letting them know what they are and all the consequences that come with them,” Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy David Wilcox said.

State lawmakers recently passed a bill that requires any public school students who are caught with any type of vaping device to be sent to a disciplinary alternative education program (DAEP). Bryan ISD received an exemption to that law; however, it’s one that College Station ISD follows. Wilcox said since the law had been passed the sheriff’s office has seen fewer cases, but teen vaping remains prevalent.

Burton said THC vape pens can get teens high putting themselves and others in danger during normal everyday activities. He also said that those who vape are seven times more likely to use cigarettes.

“In addition to that nicotine levels they’re getting are so much greater than cigarettes typically there is a cartridge in a vape pen and most of the time that’s those are the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes,” Burton said. “Increase nicotine levels in their body which can change your pulse, heart rate, as well as your blood flow and circulation.”

One of the big reasons for why the trend keeps growing has been accessibility, Burton said.

“With media and social media and online ordering platforms and different things like that kids just find ways to get it in addition to it being around at some homes and people having access to it,” Burton said. “One of the things that we’re working to do is change that accessibility and make it a little bit harder for kids to access this stuff.”

A part that includes educating parents along with the child about the dangers of vaping with BVCASA’s program “Sobering Facts,” Burton said.

“It’s a program geared towards educating the kids but also bringing in the parental component because it’s super important that parents are aware of what’s going on as well, so it’s a two-hour course that goes on twice a month, Burton said.

Vapes can be discrete and look like things such as USB dives which is why Burton said it’s important for parents to be nosey and check their child’s room and backpack.

“We’re just trying to do everything locally that we can to make sure we kind of get a grasp on it, but it’s so hard it’s going to take everybody, parents, our students and faculty everybody working together to really get a grasp on this thing,” Burton said.

For parents looking to learn more about vaping, Burton suggested they visit txsaywhat.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.