Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kicks off this weekend with fun events for the entire family

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is welcoming the community back this weekend for its 12th year. There will be fun for all members of the family including musicians, livestock events, a carnival, and competitions for both adults and kids. The festivities begin Friday for two weekends at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

The fair and rodeo will kick off this weekend with a tractor pull event, BBQ cookoff and car show. The following weekend will feature a carnival, concerts and various family-friendly events.

“There’s something for everybody in the family to come out and enjoy, both weekends,” said Avery Fisher, Assistant Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo. “They can learn lots about agriculture, so we’re really excited about that.”

One of the main events of the fair and rodeo is the scholarship opportunities for the Brazos Valley youth. There are three general scholarships, a Texas Star sponsored scholarship, and $21,000 each year in livestock exhibit scholarships.

“The fair and rodeo is, at the end of the day, to give scholarships back to the youth of the Brazos Valley,” said Fisher. “In the 12 years of the fair, we’ve given over $101,000 worth of scholarships, so we just like to make money to give back to the youth.”

There are many events tailored for younger generations to enjoy while also learning about agriculture, including a brand new contest for kids to enter a Lego set that is agriculture-related to be judged. Although it is not open to the public this year, Fisher said there are hopes for an open, public contest in the future.

“It’s a kid’s fairytale,” said Fisher. “We have the carnival, we have AgLand, all the fun things.”

General admission tickets for the main fair weekend will give people access to the carnival, concerts, AgLand, livestock shows, shopping opportunities and the rodeo, according to the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Website.

Tickets are on sale now with an advance discount for a limited time. Click here for more information on tickets and events.

