Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kicks off this weekend with fun events for the entire family

There are a few months left before the Brazos Valley & Rodeo returns for it’s 12th year on...
There are a few months left before the Brazos Valley & Rodeo returns for it’s 12th year on October 13-22, and the entertainment line up has officially been announced.(KBTX)
By Jadyn Stack
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo is welcoming the community back this weekend for its 12th year. There will be fun for all members of the family including musicians, livestock events, a carnival, and competitions for both adults and kids. The festivities begin Friday for two weekends at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

The fair and rodeo will kick off this weekend with a tractor pull event, BBQ cookoff and car show. The following weekend will feature a carnival, concerts and various family-friendly events.

“There’s something for everybody in the family to come out and enjoy, both weekends,” said Avery Fisher, Assistant Manager of the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo. “They can learn lots about agriculture, so we’re really excited about that.”

One of the main events of the fair and rodeo is the scholarship opportunities for the Brazos Valley youth. There are three general scholarships, a Texas Star sponsored scholarship, and $21,000 each year in livestock exhibit scholarships.

“The fair and rodeo is, at the end of the day, to give scholarships back to the youth of the Brazos Valley,” said Fisher. “In the 12 years of the fair, we’ve given over $101,000 worth of scholarships, so we just like to make money to give back to the youth.”

There are many events tailored for younger generations to enjoy while also learning about agriculture, including a brand new contest for kids to enter a Lego set that is agriculture-related to be judged. Although it is not open to the public this year, Fisher said there are hopes for an open, public contest in the future.

“It’s a kid’s fairytale,” said Fisher. “We have the carnival, we have AgLand, all the fun things.”

General admission tickets for the main fair weekend will give people access to the carnival, concerts, AgLand, livestock shows, shopping opportunities and the rodeo, according to the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Website.

Tickets are on sale now with an advance discount for a limited time. Click here for more information on tickets and events.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party

Latest News

Texas A&M unveils first-of-its-kind Athletics Sustainability Master Plan
Texas A&M Athletics unveils first-of-its-kind Athletics Sustainability Master Plan
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
Brazos Valley CASA looks to curb teen vaping
Brazos Valley CASA looks to curb teen vaping
USPS (FILE)
USPS holding hiring event Wednesday in Bryan