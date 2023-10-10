Cernousek Leads Stephens Cup After Day One

DALLAS – Texas A&M golfer Adela Cernousek held a two-shot lead over the loaded field after day one of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the Trinity Forest Golf Club on Monday.

The Aggies were unable to complete the final eight holes of the second round on Monday due to darkness and will resume play at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning to conclude the unfinished round.

“It was a long day on the course, and we had some good momentum before the round got called,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were hitting the ball well but need to clean some things up with the putter. Adela was in total control of her game today. She has looked really good and I am happy for her. We are going to need more great play tomorrow in order to compete for the title on Wednesday.”

No. 5 Texas A&M shot 3-under 285 in the first 18 of the day and were torching the course in the second round, making up seven strokes to bring its score to 10-under midway through the second 18. The Aggies stood in fifth, just three strokes back of a three-way tie between No. 6 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Wake Forest. No. 12 Texas paced the team leaderboard at 16-under.

Cernousek fired a flawless 4-under 68 with four birdies and zero bogeys. The Antibes, France, native continued that strong play into the second round with two more birdies before the turn. Cernousek capped off the round at dusk with a birdie on No. 1 and then an eagle on No. 2 as the light was fading with a 25-foot downhill putt minutes before play was suspended.

Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio stood tied for seventh before the sun went down in Dallas with a 3-under through 30 holes of play. Zoe Slaughter and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio both were tied for 24th at 1-over through 32 and 33 holes, respectively.

Jennie Park rounded out the lineup tied for 34th with five holes remaining in her second round.

The Stephens Cup will broadcast on the Golf Channel from 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday and live stats can be found at Golfstat.com. The Aggies will be vying for a chance to compete for the team title and will have to be in the top two at the end of stroke play to advance to the match-play round to decide the champion.

Team Standings

1 – Texas (-16)

T2 – South Carolina (-13)

T2 – Wake Forest (-13)

T2 – Stanford (-13)

5 – Texas A&M (-10)

6 – Arkansas (-4)

7 – Duke (-1)

Place Team/Player Round 1 Round 2 Overall 5 Texas A&M 285 (-5) (-7) -10 1 Adela Cernousek 68 (-4) -5 (11) -9 T7 Cayetana Fernández García-Poggio 70 (-2) -1 (12) -3 T24 Zoe Slaughter 74 (+2) -1 (14) +1 T24 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 73 (+1) E (15) +1 T34 Jennie Park 75 (+3) +1 (13) +4

