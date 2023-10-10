College Station Police to host “Cops & Goblins” event

Bounce house, hay rides and candy for the kids is free and open to the public
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bring your little goblins out for a Halloween trunk or treat event hosted by the College Station Police Department.

The first ever “Cops & Goblins” event is Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. at CSPD, located at 800 Krenek Tap Road in College Station.

There will be a bounce house, hay rides and lots of candy for the kids.

This event is free and open to the public.

Registration is not required, but they would like to get an estimated head count. You can do that by going to CSPD’s Facebook page.

