Have a haunting time at the Bonham Elementary Monster Bash

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The whole community is invited to have a spook-tacular time at Bonham’s Monster Bash!

Hosted by Bonham Elementary School, this event will feature fun carnival games, art projects, creepy crawlers, a live DJ, and a monster maze.

One of the highlights of the night is the costume contest. Even the teachers, including Jessica Horvath, will be dressed up!

“It’s going to be a surprise,” she said. “My kids see me every day, so we’ll see how many of them recognize me in my costume.”

The event is free, but it does cost money to play the games.

“This is a big fundraiser for our PTO. It allows our students to go and participate in field trips during the course of the year,” Horvath said.

Bring the whole family and enjoy a night of Halloween fun on Saturday, October 14 from 5 pm to 8 pm at Bonham Elementary School.

