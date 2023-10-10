It’s National Cake Decorating Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This National Cake Decorating Day, we have a simple, yet impressive-looking idea for any upcoming Halloween party!

Steffany Bowling, a self-taught baker and owner of Peace Love & Cakes, walks us through the cake decorating process.

She starts with “dirty icing” the cake, making sure to lock in the crumbs with that layer so the next layer of icing will be smooth and crumb-free.

“Once you dirty ice the cake, you want to put it in the fridge for maybe an hour or so, 30 minutes to an hour,” recommended Bowling. “Let it get really cold. Especially for beginners. You want to let it get really cold because it’s easier to ice.”

Next, take your bag of icing and start going up the cake layer by layer, making sure to keep your lines close together.

Once all the icing is on, start smoothing it out using a scraper.

“This just saves you a lot of time and gives you a really nice smooth edge on your butter cream,” said Bowling.

She said it’s okay if your cake isn’t perfectly smooth. Some people prefer the icing to have more texture.

Next, we make little ghosts to add onto our base.

Take a white bag of icing and spread out some dollops on parchment paper.

Then, take a palette knife and spread the dollops out on the bottom quickly to make it look like a ghost.

Put the tray in the freezer for 10 minutes to let the icing get cold and harden a bit.

Once ready, peel off each ghost from the parchment paper and put a small glob of icing on the back to glue them onto your cake.

Lastly, cut a small tip onto your last bag of icing to paint your ghost face.

You can use any color. (We used black to make a more traditional ghost.)

If you’d like, Bowling said you can add little designs in between the cake’s empty spaces, like some bats or dots.

After that, your cake is Halloween party ready!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.