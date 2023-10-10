James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm

James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm
James Avery partners with Blue Bell with new charm(James Avery)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERRVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two famous Texas-based companies are collaborating to give customers quite a treat.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry has launched its new Blue Bell® Ice Cream Charm that features intricate details and a mixed-metal style, the charm is designed after a classic Blue Bell carton of ice cream.

“We are excited to partner with Blue Bell and craft an artful design that speaks to so many Texans,” says James Avery CEO John McCullough. “James Avery and Blue Bell fans alike will be able to purchase the first charm in this iconic Texas partnership.”

The charm is crafted from sterling silver and bronze, representing the iconic look of a half-gallon carton of Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream, according to the jewelry brand.

In partnership with Blue Bell, James Avery artisans worked on enhancing every detail on the carton, like the recognizable Blue Bell cow and girl logo on the front and on top of the charm.

“We are honored to have James Avery create a Blue Bell charm,” says Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell CEO and president. “Watching our charm come to life has been a fun experience. James Avery is known for high-quality jewelry with amazing attention to detail. And we are excited to share this collaboration with everyone.”

The new Blue Bell Ice Cream Charm is available for purchase in-store at all James Avery retail locations and the Blue Bell Country Store in Brenham.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say the search warrant at this duplex on Spring Loop Wednesday morning ...
City of College Station responds to lawsuit by family of man killed during warrant execution
The Mississippi State Department of Health conducted an investigation of the waterpark, which...
Daniel Stark Law secures $2 million for Texas family in waterpark E. coli case
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new R U OK program
Brazos County Sheriff’s Office launching new ‘R U OK?’ program
Handcuffs image
Members of law enforcement assaulted in three separate incidents over weekend
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Dashaun Knox
Man accused of stealing woman’s car in College Station receives 17 years
Bounce house, hay rides and candy for the kids is free and open to the public
College Station Police to host “Cops & Goblins” event
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - October 10
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Santa's Wonderland and will be packed with live...
Texas Lions Camp fall festival returning for third year