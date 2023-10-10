Make Halloween crafts at Pinspiration

By Conner Beene
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From spooky candles to creepy cups, Pinspiration is helping add some holiday spirit to your home.

The art studio is gearing up to celebrate its first Halloween since being open and has several events happening in October, including Boo Bash, where customers can make special Halloween-specific crafts.

“I love Halloween. It’s one of my favorite holidays so we’re excited to show everybody what we’ve got,” said owner Ginna Schoppe.

You can also visit the Pinspiration splatter room, where you can decorate a canvas by throwing paint at it.

The splatter room also comes with date night packages that include wine and charcuterie boards.

The studio also has specials for college students.

‘It’s Jackson Pollock inspired. Come in, throw paint, get messy. There’s very limited rules that you have here, but otherwise you’re just having fun and getting creative,” said Schoppe.

Boo Bash will be hosted on Oct. 28 from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Pinspiration is located at 1553 Greens Prairie Rd, Ste 101 in College Station.

